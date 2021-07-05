Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.16. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

