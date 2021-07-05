GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
