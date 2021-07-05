GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.