Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Shares Up 1%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 627% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

