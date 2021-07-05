Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Shares Down 0.7%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.57.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

