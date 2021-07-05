Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.