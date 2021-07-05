GT Biopharma (GTBP) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS: GTBP) is one of 852 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GT Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GT Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A -$28.30 million -2.36 GT Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $123.25 million -2.06

GT Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GT Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 GT Biopharma Competitors 4642 17728 39061 769 2.58

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.65%. Given GT Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A N/A -608.80% GT Biopharma Competitors -2,687.09% -113.82% -28.03%

Summary

GT Biopharma peers beat GT Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology; and a collaboration agreement with Cytovance Biologics to provide development services for a TriKE therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus infection. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

