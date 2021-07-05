Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Guardant Health worth $308,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,199 shares of company stock worth $65,550,895. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

