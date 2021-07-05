Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.04 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock worth $7,572,466 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.