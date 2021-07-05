Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,108 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.