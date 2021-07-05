Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 269.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $343,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 131.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $213,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $65.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.