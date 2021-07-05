Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $116.73 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

