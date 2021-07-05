Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,789 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 338,786 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,916,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

