Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.