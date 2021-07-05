Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,413,000 after buying an additional 898,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL opened at $7.46 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

