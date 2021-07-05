Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $348.67 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.32 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

