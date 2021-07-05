Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

MOS opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

