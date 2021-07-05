Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,995,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,679,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,535.3 days.

HDALF opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.