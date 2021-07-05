Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 12th (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I’s (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS HLAHU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

