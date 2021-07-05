Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 2,672 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,486.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 112,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.35. 1,896,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.