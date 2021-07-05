Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $533.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,669. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

