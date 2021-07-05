Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 3,081 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,619,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,485,000 after buying an additional 86,108 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.63. 874,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,843. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $415.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

