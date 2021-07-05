Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 4,479 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.27. 675,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $172.25 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

