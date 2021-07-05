Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,994 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. 577,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

