Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,338 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

IVW traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. 56,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

