Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,212,000 after acquiring an additional 190,126 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.0% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $168.98. 9,060,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,729. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

