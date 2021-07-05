Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 16,467 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. 1,831,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.