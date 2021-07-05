Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,943. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

