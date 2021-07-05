Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Sysco worth $28,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,105. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

