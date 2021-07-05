Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,267 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

