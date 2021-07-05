Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 708 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $14,891,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 265,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $821,339,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,328.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

