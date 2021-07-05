Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 199,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after buying an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.83. 3,478,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,984. The stock has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

