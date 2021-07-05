Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $785,434.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,233.31 or 0.06586407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.57 or 0.01508698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00408454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00641370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00423217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00335146 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 402,165,984 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

