Harmony Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $661.20 million and $17.20 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00099384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,093,715,930 coins and its circulating supply is 10,306,832,930 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.