Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.24. Harsco shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 353,455 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

