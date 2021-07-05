Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.24. Harsco shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 353,455 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.17.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
