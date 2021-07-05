HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $381,538.31 and approximately $59,217.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.67 or 0.00956781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.85 or 0.08581611 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.