Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $197,905.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00795013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.23 or 0.07945257 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

