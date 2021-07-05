Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 211,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,279. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.