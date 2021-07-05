Head-To-Head Analysis: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) vs. Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tele Group and Waste Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections $5.45 billion 5.73 $204.68 million $2.64 45.33

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Volatility and Risk

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, suggesting that its share price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tele Group and Waste Connections, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 0 11 1 3.08

Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $120.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Tele Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A Waste Connections 4.04% 10.54% 5.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Tele Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 311 solid waste collection operations; 132 transfer stations; 57 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 12 E&P waste landfills; 13 non-MSW landfills; 68 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 23 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated an additional 53 transfer stations, 9 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

