Head to Head Comparison: Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $12.66 billion 0.17 -$8.09 billion ($16.75) -0.30 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.28 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM -80.63% N/A -21.65% Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and Sun Country Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 7 3 0 0 1.30 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sun Country Airlines has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Air France-KLM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 31, 2019, it operated fleet of 554 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

