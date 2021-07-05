Head to Head Comparison: Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sunstone Hotel Investors 2 4 2 0 2.00

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.30%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49% Sunstone Hotel Investors -233.85% -15.36% -9.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.59 $23.27 million $0.37 55.30 Sunstone Hotel Investors $267.91 million 10.01 -$404.69 million ($0.73) -16.99

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Sunstone Hotel Investors. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

