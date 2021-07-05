Head-To-Head Comparison: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 43.33% Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 15.78 $5.64 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.46 $7.70 million $0.05 103.40

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Falcon Minerals pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Falcon Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

