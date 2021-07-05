Head-To-Head Survey: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96%

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -5.88 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,046.53 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $45.21, indicating a potential upside of 126.04%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Palisade Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Leading BioSciences, Inc. develops therapeutics to improve human health through therapeutic protection of the gastrointestinal mucosal barrier. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

