Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

HTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

