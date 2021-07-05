Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $177.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00299761 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006425 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,270,167 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

