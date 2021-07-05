Hegic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $878,535.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and $878,535.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.57 or 0.00853393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.29 or 0.08012919 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.