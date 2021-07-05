HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.70. 188,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,970. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.