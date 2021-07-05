Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $12.96 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $17.06 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $12.96 or 0.00038205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00036670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00295986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,043.62 or 0.03077067 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,978,077 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.