HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,622,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 4,367,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLFFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF opened at $97.80 on Monday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

