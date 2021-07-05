Helpico One Day Volume Reaches $143.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $402.86 and approximately $143.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00166324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,034.66 or 0.99812170 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

