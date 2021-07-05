HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,370.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1,370.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.18 or 1.00128956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00037409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007863 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,564,128 coins and its circulating supply is 262,428,978 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

